DeMar DeRozan News: Struggles with shot in loss

DeRozan supplied 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-100 loss to the Lakers.

DeRozan's 10 points marked his second-lowest scoring total of the season on a night where the Kings could have used a solid total against the Lakers. Although DeRozan's secondary numbers have been relatively steady, his scoring totals have bounced around quite a bit over the past few weeks. Shot volume hasn't been a problem, but his three-point percentage of 30.6 percent has certainly put a dent in his production at times. Still, DeRozan's addition has proven to be a shrewd move by the Kings, who needed a solid third scoring option to take the franchise to the next level.