Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Avdija (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

As expected, Avdija has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a third straight game due to a right thumb sprain. Matisse Thybulle continues to start in Avdija's absence. It's unclear if Avdija will be able to suit up for the regular-season finale against the Lakers on Sunday.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now