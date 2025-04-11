Deni Avdija Injury: Ruled out Friday

Avdija (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

As expected, Avdija has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a third straight game due to a right thumb sprain. Matisse Thybulle continues to start in Avdija's absence. It's unclear if Avdija will be able to suit up for the regular-season finale against the Lakers on Sunday.