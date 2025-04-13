Fantasy Basketball
Deni Avdija Injury: Won't play vs. LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Avdija (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

As expected, Avdija has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a fourth straight game to end the campaign. He'll finish with career-high averages across the board, but he really took his game to the next level in mid-March, averaging 26.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.5 minutes over his final 13 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.

