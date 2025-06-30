Menu
Dennis Schroder News: Joining Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 9:52am

Schroder agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Kings on Tuesday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

After the trade of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk became the Kings' starting point guard, but they could certainly use more depth, and Schroder fills that void with veteran leadership. The floor general averaged 13.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game across 75 regular-season contests in 2024-25 while suiting for the Nets, Warriors and Pistons.

Dennis Schroder
Sacramento Kings
