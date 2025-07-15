Derik Queen News: Double-doubles in SL loss
Queen racked up 17 points (5-11 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 93-87 Summer League loss to the Trail Blazers.
Queen provided a full stat line, leading the Pelicans in rebounds and tying the team high in assists. He also finished as the team's second-leading scorer. The Maryland product has now recorded a double-double in all three of his Summer League appearances, averaging 14.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 27.3 minutes per game.
