Derrick White Injury: Could sit Tuesday with illness

White is listed questionable for Tuesday's game versus Denver with an illness.

Boston's initial injury report was clean, but White apparently picked up an illness overnight. His late addition to the injury report doesn't bode well for his status for Tuesday's contest, but the Celtics will see how he recovers over the day before deciding closer to the 10 p.m. ET tipoff whether he'll play. If White can't go, the Celtics could turn to Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser to pick up some of the slack in the backcourt.