Derrick White News: Hands out eight assists in return

White (foot) notched 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 108-89 victory over the Heat.

Returning to Boston's lineup after a one-game absence due to a foot issue, White didn't miss a beat while matching teammate Payton Pritchard with a game-high five three-pointers. White has reached double figures in scoring in each of his last seven games, averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 3.9 three-pointers per contest while shooting 41.5 percent from long range over this frame. The 30-year-old two-way guard has been a gem in nine-category leagues for his ability to contribute across the board all season long, but his usage may not be as high on nights when the Celtics' loaded lineup is at full strength. With that said, White should remain quite efficient on offense in those cases and perhaps be able to place an even bigger emphasis on racking up the defensive stats fantasy managers have grown accustomed to in recent years.