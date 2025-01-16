Derrick White News: Scoring struggles continue

White had six points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 loss to the Raptors.

White has had a rough stretch recently, scoring in single digits in the last three games for Boston. Although White's most significant impact for the Celtics is on the defensive end of the basketball floor, the veteran guard is averaging a career-high 16.2 points per game this season. However, the last three games have been forgettable, averaging 5.0 points and shooting 17.4 percent during that span.