Devin Booker News: Inks extension

Booker (calf) signed a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the Suns on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Booker added two more years to his existing deal, keeping him under Suns control through the 2029-30 season. Phoenix will feature a different supporting cast around Booker for his age-29 season, with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams joining the Suns this offseason via a pair of trades that cost them Kevin Durant and draft capital. Booker averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 regular season, and he should see more scoring opportunities sans Durant. Booker missed the Suns' regular-season finale with calf soreness, but the issue isn't expected to linger into camp.