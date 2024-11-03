Devin Booker News: Leads Phoenix in scoring Saturday

Booker produced 28 points (9-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 victory over Portland.

Neither Kevin Durant nor Bradley Beal delivered their best performances Saturday, but Booker stepped his game up and carried the Suns on offense -- even if he had a disappointing shooting effort based on his regular standards. Booker has been on a tear of late and has surpassed the 25-point mark in his last three appearances, averaging 33.7 points per contest in that span.