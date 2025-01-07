Devin Booker News: Nears 40 points in double-double

Booker posted 39 points (14-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Hornets.

Booker took Tuesday's game over offensively, leading all players in the contest in scoring and assists while ending second on the team in rebounds in a dominating performance. Booker recorded his third-highest point total of the season, entering Tuesday with a season-high mark of 44 points set Nov. 17. Booker has handed out 10 or more dimes on five occasions, including in two straight outings.