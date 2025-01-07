Devin Booker News: Nears 40 points in double-double
Booker posted 39 points (14-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Hornets.
Booker took Tuesday's game over offensively, leading all players in the contest in scoring and assists while ending second on the team in rebounds in a dominating performance. Booker recorded his third-highest point total of the season, entering Tuesday with a season-high mark of 44 points set Nov. 17. Booker has handed out 10 or more dimes on five occasions, including in two straight outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now