Devin Booker News: Pops for 23 against Lakers

Booker closed with 23 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 123-116 loss to the Lakers.

He led the Suns in three-pointers on the night as the team shot 45.9 percent (17-for-37) from beyond the arc. Booker has been locked in from long distance to begin the campaign, draining eight of 15 three-point attempts through the first two games, but that's unlikely to last -- the 27-year-old guard has never shot better than 38.3 percent from three-point range over a full season.