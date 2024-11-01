Devin Booker News: Rallies for 40 points

Booker recorded 40 points (11-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 125-119 win over the Clippers.

The Suns caught fire in the second half, with Booker and Kevin Durant erasing a 21-point deficit to best the Clippers for the second time this season. The Clippers had no answer for Booker, who had a great defensive performance alongside his voluminous scoring total. If Booker and the rest of the elites can stay healthy the look like a very tough team to beat.