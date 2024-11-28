Devin Booker News: Scores team-high 31 points
Booker accumulated 31 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 loss to the Nets.
Booker led the Suns in scoring in this surprising loss to Brooklyn, but the star guard continues to produce at a high level despite the team's recent struggles. Booker has surpassed the 30-point mark in three of his last five outings, a span in which he's averaging 30.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor.
