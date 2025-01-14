Fantasy Basketball
Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Shines on both ends in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Booker racked up 35 points (12-23 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 loss to the Hawks.

Booker showcased his two-way play in Tuesday's contest, leading all Suns players in scoring, threes made and steals in a well-rounded performance. Booker set a new season high in threes made, notching his fourth outing of the year with 35 or more points. Booker has swiped three or more steals in four contests, doing so in two straight games.

