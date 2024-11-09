Devin Booker News: Struggles with shot Friday

Booker amassed 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and 12 assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 114-113 victory over Dallas.

Booker was a game-time call for this contest and was cleared to play less than an hour before the scheduled tipoff, but it was noticeable he wasn't at his 100 percent. The 13-point output tied Booker's worst mark of the current campaign, and perhaps worryingly, both games have come across his last three appearances. That said, fantasy managers shouldn't be worried regarding Booker's status on a long-term scenario, and he should get back to putting his regular numbers once he gets past this illness that's affecting him.