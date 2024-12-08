Devin Booker News: Team-high 25 points in loss

Booker registered 25 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to Orlando.

Booker led the way for the Suns with 25 points and seven dimes Sunday, and his four steals set a new season-high figure. In 10 games with Kevin Durant (ankle) out of action this season, Booker is now averaging 25.2 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 37.1 minutes per contest. Fantasy managers might have to deal with more inefficient shooting nights from the field out of Booker with defenses focusing more on him in Durant's continued absence, but the 28-year-old superstar guard should have more upside when it comes to compiling counting stats in the meantime.