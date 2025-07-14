Devin Carter News: Chips in 17 points in SL win

Carter ended Monday's 94-76 Summer League win over the Suns with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block across 21 minutes.

Carter finished as Sacramento's second-leading scorer in an efficient performance. The 2024 first-round pick also tied the game-high mark in steals. Carter will look to take on a larger role in the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery and missing an extended period to start his rookie season, during which he averaged 3.8 points across 11.0 minutes per game in 36 regular-season outings.