Devin Carter News: Offensive explosion in SL win

Carter finished with 30 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 109-92 Summer League win over the Bulls.

Carter was locked in Saturday, pouring in 30 points to help lead his team to an impressive win. He saw limited action during his rookie campaign in 2024-25, averaging 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.0 minutes across 36 regular-season appearances. The guard will look to build on his strong Summer League performance and earn a larger role in his second season in 2025-26.