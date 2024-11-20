Devon Higgs News: Sees uptick in chances

Higgs collected 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals in 15 minutes Wednesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 140-122 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Higgs logged only one more minute than in his last appearance Sunday, but he likely would have been in line for more opportunities if he hadn't fouled out. He fired up a season-high nine attempts from the field and six attempts from beyond the arc, resulting in his first double-digit scoring game of the young season.