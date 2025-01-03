Dexter Dennis News: Drills five treys in G League

Dennis produced 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes Thursday during the G League Stockton Kings' 118-94 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Dennis led his team in scoring despite coming off the bench, and he did so by scorching the nets from beyond the arc. He produced at an unusual level Thursday after being held to 10 points in each of his first two appearances of the G League Regular Season, bumping his season average in scoring to 14.1 points across 16 games.