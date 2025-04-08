Dexter Dennis News: Full stat line in victory

Dennis submitted 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 G League Western Conference Finals win over the Austin Spurs.

In addition to supplying a full stat line, Dennis paced the second unit in scoring Sunday. The 26-year-old swingman has been a reliable contributor in the scoring department, having posted double-digit points in 13 of his last 14 appearances, and he should continue serving as a spark plug off the bench for the Stockton Kings in the G League Finals.