Dexter Dennis News: Major two-way effort off bench

Dennis registered 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 118-110 G League Finals win over the Osceola Magic.

Dennis provided a major lift off the bench, leading the team in scoring and matching the club high in swipes. Despite playing with the second unit in each of his five G League postseason appearances, the 26-year-old swingman averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 27.2 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.