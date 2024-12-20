Dink Pate News: Dominant off bench Friday
Pate delivered 26 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals during 30 minutes in Friday's 99-96 G League win over the Rip City Remix.
Pate put in one of his most impressive efforts of the current campaign, racking up a season-high scoring total while raising his average to 11.1 points in 20.8 minutes per game. The youngster has only been used as a bench option but could contend with Davon Reed for more playing time now that Louis King is no longer on the squad.
Dink Pate
Free Agent
