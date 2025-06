Pate agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks on Thursday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Pate spent the 2024-25 season with the Mexico City Capitanes, where he averaged 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from three over 34 games. Still just 19 years old, he's viewed as a long-term upside player.