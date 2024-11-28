D.J. Carton News: Returns to action for G League club
Carton (ankle) logged 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes Wednesday in the G League Raptors 905's 121-114 loss to the Maine Celtics.
One of Toronto's three two-way players, Carton hadn't seen action for the NBA or G League club since Nov. 11 due to a right ankle sprain before he returned to action for the 905 on Wednesday. Carton had exceeded 30 minutes in both of his previous two outings in the G League this season, so his limited playing time Wednesday suggests that he was eased back in coming off the injury.
