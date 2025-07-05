DJ Steward News: Plays well Saturday

Steward logged 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) with six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes of Saturday's 89-84 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

Steward, who has four years of G League experience, had 14 of his point by halftime. Steward was a featured player for the Memphis Hustle in 2024-25, posting averages of 19.1 points and 4.8 assists. He'll be hoping that a strong showing during the Summer League will net him a training camp invitation.