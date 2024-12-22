DJ Steward News: Shines from downtown in G League

Steward produced 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-7 3Pt), 12 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes Saturday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 112-107 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Steward couldn't be stopped from beyond the arc, going perfect from distance en route to leading the team in scoring and finishing with his fourth double-double of the G League campaign. The two-way player has yet to make his NBA debut with Chicago, but he'll continue to be an integral part of the Windy City lineup.