Dmytro Skapintsev News: Leads team on boards

Skapintsev recorded eight points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 22 minutes Wednesday during the G League Maine Celtics' 107-103 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

There wasn't much room for Skapintsev to make an impact in the scoring column given JD Davison's 46-point outing, but the 26-year-old led Maine in rebounds. Skapintsev hasn't scored in double digits since Nov. 17, though he continues to make his mark on the glass, averaging 7.0 rebounds over his last six games.