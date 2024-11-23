Dmytro Skapintsev News: Nears double-double

Skapintsev finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 15 minutes Friday during the G League Maine Celtics' 106-101 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Skapintsev didn't come close to matching JD Davison's 36-point performance, but the 26-year-old turned in a decent final line. The 26-year-old has grabbed eight boards in two of his last three appearances, and he's also been impressive as a rim protector, swatting away 2.8 shots per game through five matchups this year.