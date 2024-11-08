Dmytro Skapintsev News: Posts double-double in opener

Skapintsev finished with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks over 21 minutes during Friday's 129-123 loss to the G League Long Island Nets.

Skapintsev got off to a strong start in the G League opener by shooting with efficiency, and he also impressed by leading his team with 10 rebounds. He'll be a name to watch for Maine this season after averaging 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks through 25 regular-season games with the Westchester Knicks a year ago.