Domantas Sabonis News: Efficient double-double Tuesday

Sabonis finished with 28 points (13-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 win over the Jazz.

Sabonis led the NBA in double-doubles in the 2023-24 season and should be one of the strongest candidates to do so again in 2024-25. He's already posted one triple-double and two double-doubles in four appearances this season, so his role as an elite two-way threat for the Kings should continue, meaning the arrival of DeMar DeRozan shouldn't affect Sabonis' overall fantasy production. Through four contests, Sabonis is already averaging 24.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest.