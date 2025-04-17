Domantas Sabonis News: Quiet double-double in loss

Sabonis closed with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to Dallas.

While Sabonis has another strong performance on the glass, he failed to make much of an offensive impact as the Kings' season came to an end. The 28-year-old center could be firmly on the trade block this summer after averaging 19.1 points, 13.9 boards, 6.0 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.7 steals over 70 regular-season appearances as Sacramento looks to overhaul a disappointing roster, but the three years and $136.4 million left on Sabonis' current contract will limit his suitors.