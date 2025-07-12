Dominick Barlow News: Nears double-double in SL loss

Barlow tallied 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, three steals and two assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 Summer League loss to the Hornets.

Barlow came up one rebound shy of a double-double in Saturday's close loss. The center signed a two-way deal with the 76ers on Wednesday after appearing in 35 regular-season games for the Hawks during the 2024-25 season, where he averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field.