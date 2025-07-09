Dominick Barlow News: Signs two-way deal with Philly
Barlow agreed to a two-way contract with the 76ers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
After having his team option declined by the Hawks on June 29, Barlow has a chance at a fresh start in Philadelphia. The 21-year-old center played in 35 regular-season games for Atlanta during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds across 10.7 minutes per game, shooting 53.1 percent from the field.
