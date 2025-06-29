Dominick Barlow News: Team option declined

The Hawks declined their $2.2 million team option in Barlow's contract for 2025-26 on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Barlow is now set to explore other opportunities in unrestricted free agency this offseason. The 22-year-old big man appeared in 35 regular-season outings (four starts) in 2024-25, averaging 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds across 10.7 minutes per game.