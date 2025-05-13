Donovan Mitchell Injury: Game-time call Tuesday

Mitchell, who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers due to a sprained left ankle, will be a game-time decision, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Mitchell aggravated the ankle injury in Sunday's Game 4 loss and didn't return. However, he participated in shootaround Tuesday morning and is seemingly trending in the right direction. The superstar's status will likely be decided just before Tuesday's tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET, as the Cavaliers attempt to stave off elimination in a win-or-go-home Game 5. Mitchell has averaged 34.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 31.8 minutes per game in four second-round appearances. If he's unable to suit up Tuesday, De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill are candidates for a bump in minutes.