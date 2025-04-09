Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Still sidelined by ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Mitchell (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Mitchell is nursing a left ankle sprain, and given that the Cavaliers need him at his best for the playoffs, there's no point in the team risking him in the final days of the regular season. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Knicks, but it wouldn't be surprising if the star guard doesn't play until the start of the postsesaon.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

