Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Good to go for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 12:50pm

Mitchell (ankle) is not on the injury report for Sunday's matchup with the Heat in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series.

Mitchell was held out of the Cavaliers' last four games of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain, but his absences were largely precautionary as Cleveland cruised to the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference. The veteran guard shouldn't face any restrictions in his return to action for the start of the postseason.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now