Donovan Mitchell News: Good to go Tuesday

Mitchell (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Mitchell aggravated a sprained left ankle in Sunday's Game 4 loss and didn't return, though he'll come back for Tuesday's win-or-go-home Game 5. The superstar has averaged 34.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 31.8 minutes per game in four second-round appearances.