Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Returns Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Mitchell (undisclosed) has returned to Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers with 1:06 remaining in the third quarter.

Mitchell limped to the locker room with 4:44 remaining in the third, though he has since returned. The superstar was listed as questionable due to a sprained left ankle before suiting up Tuesday, and he will likely continue to battle through the ankle injury in a win-or-go-home Game 5.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
