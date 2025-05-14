Donovan Mitchell News: Scores game-high 35 points

Mitchell totaled 35 points (8-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 15-21 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 loss to Indiana in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell played through a recent ankle injury, leading all scorers with 35 points, albeit in a losing effort. Despite scoring at least 30 points in four of the five second-round games, Mitchell was unable to get the Cavaliers past the finishing post. After what was a highly successful regular season, Cleveland's postseason will warrant a lot of discussion, both internally and externally.