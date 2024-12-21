Donovan Mitchell News: Scores team-high 27 points

Mitchell closed with 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 124-101 win over the Bucks.

The Cavaliers enjoyed an excellent performance on both ends of the court to slow down the reigning NBA Cup champions, and Mitchell was an unstoppable force on offense. The star guard led the Cavs in scoring and also managed to bounce back after a stretch of uneven performances. Despite the inconsistencies he might endure from time to time, he's still established as the best player in the league's best team.