Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Scores team-high 27 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 8:31am

Mitchell closed with 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 124-101 win over the Bucks.

The Cavaliers enjoyed an excellent performance on both ends of the court to slow down the reigning NBA Cup champions, and Mitchell was an unstoppable force on offense. The star guard led the Cavs in scoring and also managed to bounce back after a stretch of uneven performances. Despite the inconsistencies he might endure from time to time, he's still established as the best player in the league's best team.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now