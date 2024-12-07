Donovan Mitchell News: Sniffs triple-double Saturday

Mitchell notched 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 victory over the Hornets.

Evan Mobley stole the show with his 41-point performance Saturday, but Mitchell delivered an impressive fantasy line while finishing just two boards and two dimes away from a triple-double. He failed to achieve 20 or more points for the third time in his last five outings, but fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried about the recent drop in scoring, as he often delivers enough in peripheral stats to remain an excellent option across all formats.