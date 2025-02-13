Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Williams

Donovan Williams News: Dominant in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 4:11pm

Williams played 40 minutes Wednesday during Westchester's 126-119 loss versus Birmingham and compiled 36 points (12-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a block.

Williams had a dominant outing despite the loss as he surpassed 30 points scored for the fourth time this campaign in addition to converting on 50.0 percent of his field goal attempts. Across 35 outings so far this season, he is currently averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Donovan Williams
 Free Agent
