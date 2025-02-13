Donovan Williams News: Dominant in loss

Williams played 40 minutes Wednesday during Westchester's 126-119 loss versus Birmingham and compiled 36 points (12-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a block.

Williams had a dominant outing despite the loss as he surpassed 30 points scored for the fourth time this campaign in addition to converting on 50.0 percent of his field goal attempts. Across 35 outings so far this season, he is currently averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.