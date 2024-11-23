Donta Scott News: Contributes season-high 14 points

Scott chipped in 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 135-102 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

With Santa Cruz falling way behind on the scoreboard in Saturday's blowout defeat to the Stars, Scott saw extended run from the second unit in the form of a season-high 31 minutes and assembled a decent stat line off the bench with the added playing time. The 23-year-old forward's 14 points set a new season-high figure through six games for the G League Warriors, but he may not be as likely to receive as many minutes in contests that are more competitive.