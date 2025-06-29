Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Declines player option Sunday

Finney-Smith (ankle) declined his $15.4 million player option with the Lakers on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Finney-Smith will enter free agency and is expected to draw interest from several contending teams. The 3-and-D forward shot a career-best 41.1 percent from beyond the arc across 63 regular-season games (40 starts) between Brooklyn and Los Angeles last season, averaging 8.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per contest. The 32-year-old recently underwent surgery on his left ankle but is expected to be ready for training camp.