Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Undergoes surgery on ankle

Finney-Smith underwent successful surgery on his left ankle and is expected to be ready for training camp, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Finney-Smith heads into the NBA offseason with a player option on his contract with the Lakers worth $15.3 million. Even after undergoing ankle surgery, he'll likely remain a priority for the Lakers in free agency, whether he decides to opt into his contract or opt out in hopes of getting a long-term deal. After the Nets traded him in December of 2024, the veteran forward played 36 games for Los Angeles and averaged 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from deep.