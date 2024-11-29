Drew Peterson News: Explodes for 33 points in G League

Peterson tallied 33 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League Maine Celtics' 121-114 win over the Raptors 905.

Peterson powered his team to victory by knocking home 64.7 percent of his tries from the field, resulting in his best scoring performance of the 2024-25 campaign. He was also effective as a passer, ending the day second on his team in assists behind JD Davison's nine-assist performance. Peterson should continue to fill an important role for Maine, now averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in five appearances.