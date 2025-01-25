Drew Peterson News: Makes return with G League club

Peterson (concussion) recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes Friday in the G League Maine Celtics' 123-109 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

After being diagnosed with a concussion, the second-year forward hadn't appeared in a game for Boston or its G League affiliate since Jan. 7 before he was cleared to play Friday. Peterson, one of Boston's three two-way players, is expected to see the bulk of his playing time moving forward with Maine. Over his 14 G League appearances on the season, Peterson is shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest.